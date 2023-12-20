‘Perfection is the pursuit:’ Blue Angels practicing early for 78th Jacksonville air show next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here come those blue jets.

The Navy Blue Angels touched down at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Wednesday morning, plenty early ahead of their 78th Jacksonville show on October 19th and 20th of 2024.

“You can watch them on TV all day long, but when you get the feel of the thunder of the jets it’s pretty amazing,” said Lieutenant Commander Brian Baught with a smile. “So if you haven’t felt that you need to come out and see that.”

Although it’s still several months out from that flyover in Jacksonville, the preparation is year-round and already underway to make sure things go smoothly come October.

“It’s all about building trust with your teammates,” added Lieutenant Connor O’Donnell on Wednesday. “Just because those planes are so close together, you really need to inherently trust your teammates, that’s what they’re working on right now.”

At the end of the day, Lieutenants Baught and O’Donnell say it’s a constant, year-round chase for perfection, all in the name of honoring those on the front lines.

“Perfection is always our pursuit, we’ll probably never get there. But we try to get as close as possible,” said Lieutenant Commander Baught.

“For those folks who can’t be home from the holidays, hopefully when folks see the blue angels, they think more about those folks,” added Lieutenant O’Donnell.

