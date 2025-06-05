Person walking in Hogan’s Creek struck by gunfire, hit in leg, neck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized late Tuesday with gunshot wounds to his leg and neck. Jacksonville police said he was walking and smoking around midnight in the 1500 block of Louisiana Street in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood when "an unknown person began shooting," a police news release states.

A private vehicle took the victim to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests were made.

“The victim could not describe the suspect,” the news release states. “The responding officers were able to locate a crime scene at a nearby apartment complex. This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public,” the news release states.

