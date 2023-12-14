Pete’s Bar 90th birthday is postponed due to inclement weather

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Pete’s Bar has moved their birthday celebrations to a later date due to unfortunate weather conditions.

The oldest bar in Jacksonville turns 90 on Saturday.

The bar is located on Neptune Beach at 117 First Street.

Pete’s Bar has yet to announce a new date for their celebration.

The bar is open every day from noon to 2 a.m.

For information on the new celebration date, you can follow them on Instagram @petes__bar.

