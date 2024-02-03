Local

Pete’s Bar is officially celebrating their birthday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Pete's Birthday

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The oldest bar in Jacksonville turns 90.

The event will be starting at noon until 9 p.m.

According to the owner of the bar they’re closing Lemon Street from 1st Street to Midway St.

The bar is located on Neptune Beach at 117 First Street.

The bar is open every day from noon to 2 a.m.

