Petit theft charge against former Jacksonville officer dropped

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO badget logo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors have dropped the theft charge against a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who was arrested in March.

Shane Metz was accused of taking a woman’s handbag when he arrested her in December.

Metz resigned after his March arrest.

On Thursday, prosecutors dropped a charge of petit theft against him.

The court paperwork indicates it was due to “lack of evidence.”

Metz worked for JSO for under three years.

