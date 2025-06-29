Local

Phase 1 of Forsyth and Adams Streets two-way conversion nears completion

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
roadwork
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phase 1 of converting Forsyth and Adams Streets to two-way travel is nearing completion, with final touches scheduled for Tuesday, July 1st at 6 p.m.

All lanes are expected to be open by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2nd, marking the completion of Phase 1, which includes new signalization, paving, striping, sidewalk expansion, and parking kiosks.

Phase 2 of the project will follow immediately, focusing on sidewalk widening, tree planting, and enhanced streetscapes.

The completion of Phase 1 is expected to improve traffic flow and accessibility in the area, paving the way for further enhancements in Phase 2.

