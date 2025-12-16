Phone sale leads to shooting in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna area. Officers were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Hunt Street.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, a Jacksonville police news release states.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release states. Initial investigations reveal that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred during a phone sale between the victim and the suspect, the news release states.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, police said. No arrests were announced.

