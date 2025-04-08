Local

PHOTOS: 🐊 Florida Gators win NCAA Championship 🧡💙

NCAA Florida Houston Basketball Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and center Micah Handlogten celebrates after their win against the Houston in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
The Gators and Walter Clayton Jr. somehow overcame Houston’s lockdown intensity, along with a 12-point deficit Monday night to will out a 65-63 victory in an NCAA title-game thriller decided when the Florida senior’s own D stopped the Cougars from even taking a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

