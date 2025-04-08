PHOTOS: 🐊 Florida Gators win NCAA Championship 🧡💙

Florida v Houston

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a remote camera.) Will Richard #5 of the Florida Gators battles for the rebound against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(Alex Slitz/Getty Images)