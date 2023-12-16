Local

PHOTOS: Glynn County Police rescue seven puppies and their mother from under a shed

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Puppies saved

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mama were found under a shed with no food on Friday.

Glynn County Police Department Officer Dustin Shipskie and Glynn County Animal Services Officer Sarah Harris came to rescue the doggies.

Puppies saved

The mother and her puppies are now safe at the Glynn County Animal Services.

According to GCPD, they’ll be looked after and will be ready to find their “forever home” after some “TLC time” to make sure they’re happy and healthy.

