PHOTOS: Glynn County Police rescue seven puppies and their mother from under a shed

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mama were found under a shed with no food on Friday.

Glynn County Police Department Officer Dustin Shipskie and Glynn County Animal Services Officer Sarah Harris came to rescue the doggies.

Read: Weekend storm looking to upend last minute holiday shopping, and the Jaguars

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Puppies saved

The mother and her puppies are now safe at the Glynn County Animal Services.

According to GCPD, they’ll be looked after and will be ready to find their “forever home” after some “TLC time” to make sure they’re happy and healthy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville parents say lack of information in adoption case caused permanent damage to family

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.