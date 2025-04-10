Plane crashes during landing in Folkston, 4 people injured: Sheriff

FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff said four people were injured in a plane crash in Folkston Thursday afternoon.

Six people were on board, including two children.

Sheriff Philips told Action News Jax the small plane is believed to have left the runway while attempting to land at Davis Field around 4:15 P.M.

The left wing of the plane hit a tree and broke off during the crash.

All four adults were taken to a hospital in Jacksonville for treatment. Charlton County Fire Chief C.L. Lewis said the children were also transported out of precaution.

Sheriff Philips said two men, who had been in the front, were left with serious injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be taking over the investigation to figure out what lead up to the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more details later tonight. Action News Jax will provide updates here as they become available.

