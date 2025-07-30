Plans for St. Augustine carousel on hold after contractor backs out

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A plan to bring back a local landmark to downtown St. Augustine has fallen through.

At a City Commission meeting, Vice Mayor Blonder brought up the Davenport Park carousel again, citing questions and interest from the public.

The carousel that had been in the city for generations was removed in 2019 and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, following the owner’s passing.

Last year, JW Brinkley was given the green light for the installation, but couldn’t get it done.

“The contract we had with JW Brinkley is no longer valid. He has health problems, and he had to walk away from that contract. So as of now, we do not have anyone who’s willing to install or manage a carousel at Davenport Park,” said the city manager on Monday.

Electrical service has already been installed, according to the city manager, but a new company would have to step up to finish the job.

“Beyond everything else, it was the management of the attraction that was the biggest problem for the previous applicant, Mr. Brinkley,” the city manager said.

City leaders seemed in favor of putting out a formal request for proposals to gauge business interest in the project.

