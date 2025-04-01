Play ball! The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp kick off their first home game TONIGHT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey batter batter swing!

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp kick off their first of many home games for the 2025-2026 seasontonight at Vystar Ballpark against the Worcester Red Sox!

The Home Opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the link HERE.

In case you are unable to attend, Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and on www.ESPN690.com

