Play tennis and pickleball in ‘style’ at Southside Tennis Complex in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is inviting players for some matches of tennis and pickleball for free.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Not only will the games be free of charge but the courts will be lit with blacklights and fluorescent graphics. Upbeat music will also be spinning during the games.

The XGLOsive special event is slated for Fri., March 1 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Southside Park Tennis Complex in Jacksonville. The address there is 1539 Hendricks Ave.

RELATED: Registration open for inaugural pickleball tournament benefiting MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

One tennis and four pickleball courts will be open for players ages 12 and up. Two, one-hour sessions are scheduled.

Registration is required so scan the QR code in the picture at the top of this story or head to the community programs registration section of COJ’s website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.