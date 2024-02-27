Local

Play tennis and pickleball in ‘style’ at Southside Tennis Complex in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Players are invited for tennis and pickleball games with blacklights, fluorescent graphics, and music at the Southside Tennis Complex.

XGLOsive tennis and pickleball event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is inviting players for some matches of tennis and pickleball for free.

Not only will the games be free of charge but the courts will be lit with blacklights and fluorescent graphics. Upbeat music will also be spinning during the games.

The XGLOsive special event is slated for Fri., March 1 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Southside Park Tennis Complex in Jacksonville. The address there is 1539 Hendricks Ave.

One tennis and four pickleball courts will be open for players ages 12 and up. Two, one-hour sessions are scheduled.

Registration is required so scan the QR code in the picture at the top of this story or head to the community programs registration section of COJ’s website.

