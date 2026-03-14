The Players Championship gates to open later Saturday

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Gates for Saturday’s third round of The Players Championship will open later than planned, according to a post from the tournament’s official Facebook page.

Tournament officials said gates will now open at 9 a.m. due to what they called “operational considerations.”

Officials said tee times will remain the same and play will continue as previously scheduled.

According to the post, all on-course hospitality venues will open at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

No additional details about the change were provided.

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