THE PLAYERS Championship opens auditions for National Anthem performers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship needs national anthem performers for its annual Military Appreciation Ceremony and Concert.

You’ll be performing on Mar. 11 if chosen.

Soloists and groups of all ages are encouraged to submit a video of their rendition of the anthem. You must submit by Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

Submissions will be reviewed by a judge panel, and selected performers will be notified by email.

THE PLAYERS is also accepting applications for American Sign Language interpreters to sign the National Anthem during the performance.

To apply, click here.

