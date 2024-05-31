‘Polarizing times:’ Jacksonville leaders share thoughts on former President Trump’s guilty verdict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a historic trial, jurors have found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The unanimous decision has sparked a wave of reactions across the nation, and here in Jacksonville. Local leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties are weighing in.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez spoke with leaders from both sides, who, despite their differing views on the verdict, agree on one thing: the nation is now more divided than ever.

Jacksonville City Council Member Rory Diamond (R) says this verdict will boost Trump’s re-election efforts in November.

“Everybody in America should be shocked and disgusted. We have a corrupt judge, corrupt prosecutors, this is abuse of process,” Diamond said. “But I want to make sure everybody at home knows, ‘Don’t worry, Donald Trump just got re-elected tonight.’ That’s what happened.”

Dean Black (R), Chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County and State Representative for District 15, echoed Diamond’s sentiments. He says phones were ringing off the hook with volunteers saying they wanted to help Trump’s campaign.

On the other side, Democratic State Representative Angie Nixon, who represents Jacksonville, hailed the verdict saying justice was served today.

“It just goes to show that everyday Americans are ready to ensure that all elected officials and everyone in general are held accountable to the law, right? It doesn’t matter how much money you have, whether you’re a political office, if you commit a crime, you need to be held accountable,” Nixon said.

Anna V. Eskamani (D), State Representative for District 42 in Orlando, says she is happy with the outcome but concerned about the state of the nation.

“These are polarizing times. And I do worry that this decision will just further polarize us,” Eskamani said. “But I also hope that in the middle, there are Americans who believe in law and order, who believe in the importance of electing people that have ethics, they will see this as another example of why former President Donald Trump should remain former president and get nowhere near the White House.”

Diamond said the jury process was not fair.

“I don’t think you could do an unbiased jury in Manhattan at all,” Diamond said.

But Eskamani says choosing an unbiased jury is the foundation of law and order.

“At the end of the day, our process is designed to ensure that the defendant and the plaintiff get to pick the juries,” Eskamani said. “The jury was selected together; it’s not a one-sided situation.”

City councilmember Matt Carlucci also weighed in on the Trump verdict, saying in a statement, “I am not surprised. A convicted felon on 34 counts running for president? Certainly, we can better in our beloved country!”

The landmark decision will now be left in the court’s hands. Trump’s sentencing date is scheduled for July 11th.

