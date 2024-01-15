Police activity reported in Riverview area due to person in serious condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating in the Riverview Area near the 1300 block of Hilly Road due to an individual being in a serious condition.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed with Action News Jax that one person has been transported from this area in serious condition.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

