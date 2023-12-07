Police Athletic League of Jacksonville to host 17th annual Christmas for Kids shopping event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tues., Dec. 12, 2023, will be a very special day for 200 local children.

The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville announced that it will be holding its 17th annual Christmas for Kids Shopping Event.

JaxPAL released plans for the event on Thursday. The organization said that 200 kids will go shopping with a JSO officer, firefighter, community service officer, or community volunteer.

As part of the shopping event, Santa Claus will be scheduled to make an appearance.

“All will have a fantastic time shopping and enjoying the company of our local first responders,” JaxPAL said.

The children in need were chosen by community organizations around Jacksonville.

