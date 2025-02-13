Police: Glynn County man undresses in front of minors, gets arrested

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County man was accused Wednesday of luring two girls - minors - to his home and then taking off all of his clothes in front of them. Valdez Lozada, 54, was booked into Glynn County jail charged with two counts of Enticing a Minor for Indecent Purposes and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

“Lozada lured two juvenile females to his mobile home then undressed in front of the girls,” a Glynn County police news release states. “He provided them with a cell phone and began sending lewd pictures and videos of himself.”

The suspect is also accused of sending the children messages in an attempt to get them to watch him disrobed in front of a window at his mobile home in the Glynn Mobile Home Park, the news release states.

