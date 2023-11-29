Local

Police investigating reported shooting in Mandarin area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MANDARIN, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn more about police activity due to a reported shooting in the Mandarin area close to Old St. Augustine Rd. between Plummer Grant Rd. and Hood Landing Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with Action News Jax that they are responding to a reported shooting in the area.

Action News Jax is on their way to the scene to gather more details about the shooting incident and any potential injuries.

This is an ongoing scene and the story will be updated as soon as details arrive.

