Police investigating reported triple shooting in Lake Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting a triple shooting in the Lake Forest area at 800 Edgewood Ave. West.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when details arrive.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.





