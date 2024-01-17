Local

Police investigating three separate carjackings at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate car jackings within the Reserve at St. Johns River Apartments.

Police reports state that the suspect broke into three separate Kias and tried to steal them. Each car was left with with a broken passenger side window, along with what police describe as, “steering column damage.”

One of the victims had a credit card stolen, and is advised to contact law enforcement if the suspect tries to use her card.

