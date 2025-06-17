Police: Jacksonville man accused of using brick in attempted armed robbery at Burger King

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man remained in Duval County jail Tuesday on a $725,000 bond after he was arrested last week after being fired from Burger King.

Dennis Gray Jr., 24, showed up for work at the fast-food restaurant on Lem Turner Road on June 8 and a manager told him he was terminated, a Jacksonville police arrest report states.

The manager told police that after she informed Gray he was fired, he left the restaurant and returned with a red brick, the report states. Gray attempted to log into a computer with his fingerprint, but the manager stopped him.

“Gray started to smash the computer with the brick, yelling, ‘Give me the money,’” the report states. He then started chasing the manager and other employees around the store with the brick, according to the report.

Gray ran from the store but was found at a nearby church by a Jacksonville police K9 officer, the report states. They brick was recovered at a nearby Taco Bell, the report states.

Gray is facing thee counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery, according to Duval County jail records.

