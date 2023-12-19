Local

Police looking for teen girl who went missing in Jacksonville Beach

Kylie Short has been missing since Dec. 13 and was last seen in Jacksonville Beach.

Missing teen girl Kylie Short has been missing since Dec. 13 and was last seen in Jacksonville Beach. (City of Jacksonville Beach)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl.

Sixteen-year-old Kylie S. Short was last seen on Dec. 13 in the area of 200 16th Ave. N. She was wearing a tie-dye, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, purple and white. She also had on pajama pants and grey-colored, Croc-style shoes.

If you have any information please contact Detective Corporal Warren at 904-247-6341 or email at ywarren@jaxbchfl.net. You can also call the communications center at 904-270-1661.

