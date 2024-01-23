Police make an arrest in 2019 Labelle Street shooting death of 19-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost five years after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed inside an apartment, police have announced an arrest has been made.

During an investigation conducted by homicide detectives, Gary James Legg, 24, was arrested for manslaughter.

On Mon., Apr. 29, 2019, officers responded to the area of 1200 Labelle Street after calls came in about a person shot. Action News Jax had reported that the sheriff’s office said a woman between the ages of 18 and 23 had suffered at least on gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

During surgery, the victim died as a result of being shot in the upper body.

An initial investigation revealed several people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

JSO said in an announcement on Tuesday that the victim and suspect were together at some point. The gun that was fired, fatally striking the woman, was found to be in possession by Legg.

