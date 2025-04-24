Police release video of shooter at Lake City Easter party where officer was shot

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police released video Thursday of a shooting at an Easter party attended by thousands of people in Lake City.

Officer Marcus Hardison, a K9 handler with the Lake City Police Department, was shot in the arm during the shooting that occurred Sunday just after 8 p.m. at Annie Mattox Recreation on NE Center Avenue.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, Lake City police released video of what they said is the shooting. The video shows a crowd of people running. One of those in the crowd jumps a railing in the road while pulling out, and shooting what appears to be a gun.

Lake City police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were providing crowd control during the celebration when a fight broke out, a Lake City police news release states.

“During the event, gunfire was discharged from several persons in the crowd,” a Lake City Police news release states.

The Lake City Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video and photo to call (386) 752-4343.

Lake City shooter Lake City police this person shot an officer during an Easter celebration Sunday (April 20, 2025). (Lake City Police Department)

