Police report a missing teen in the Jacksonville Beach area

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department reports a missing teen, 17-year-old Kate A. Fennell.

She was last seen by her father on Wednesday night in the area of America Avenue and Jacksonville Drive.

Kate was last seen wearing a bright red shirt that says “God is dope” written on the front.

According to JBPD, she is suspected of leaving Thursday between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. with no known direction or method of travel.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Kate Fennell, you can contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 905-270-1667 and ask for Detective Burrell.

