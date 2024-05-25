Police said man killed while Jaywalking on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s attempting to Jaywalk on San Jose Boulevard was hit and killed on Friday night. The incident took place at around 6:15 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As the man attempted to cross the street the light at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Hartley Road turned green. Drivers in the outside and middle lanes saw the Jaywalker and stopped. However, the man crossed right in front of a Toyota 4Runner and was struck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 4Runner remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

JSO said there was a pedestrian crosswalk nearby but the man crossed mid-street.

This is the 66th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 17th involving a pedestrian.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.