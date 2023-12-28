Local

Police say reported shooting in Duclay neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to a reported person shot in Duclay.

Officers are at the scene in the area of 6100 Collins Rd.

This is a developing story. When more information is released and confirmed this story will be updated.

