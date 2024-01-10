Police say they believe ‘foul play involved’ in Brentwood neighborhood death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning at a residence in the Brentwood neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were dispatched to the area of 3200 Flower Garden Ln. at around 10 a.m. Once on scene, a woman was found unresponsive. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced her dead.

In their initial investigation, police said they believed foul play was involved in her death. They will be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. No other details were provided by authorities.

If anyone has information on this incident you are encouraged to come forward and call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.