Police search for suspect in Westside triple shooting that left one dead, two injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and two are in the hospital after a triple shooting on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an off-duty officer heard gunshots and found three men shot. This all happened on San Juan Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police say that the shooter is still on the loose.

“Nerve-wracking... foolishness is what it boils down to,” KNB property manager Bill Powers said.

Investigators said a shooter wearing all black opened fire near the Palm Square Plaza.

Powers was working at the time and said he heard roughly 30 gunshots.

“About four o’clock sitting here doing a little extra paperwork, next thing you know, boom, boom whole bunch of gunshots go off not sure what it was,” Powers said. “We took cover and next thing you know bullet holes everywhere.”

An off-duty officer heard the shots and went to the scene with on-duty resources.

Security video obtained by Action News Jax shows when JSO first arrived.

Police said multiple cars and businesses were hit by gunfire, including inside Powers’ business.

“I have a bullet in a refrigerator actually,” Powers said. “I got a metal desk, fortunately, I dumped down behind that and waited for it to stop. I grabbed my weapon and went outside to see what was going on and if anyone was okay.”

By that time Powers had called 911.

Evidence markers were scattered throughout the plaza and police said one of the men shot made it to a smoke shop parking lot on Jammes Road.

Powers said it’s nerve-wracking to know this happened in the middle of the day.

“It’s getting a little ridiculous, it really is, this is a place of business and there’s an apartment complex right behind us,” he said. “At that high caliber of a weapon, it’s going through the wall, it could hit a kid, it could hit a child.”

The security footage did not show any suspects, only what happened afterward. However, there are a lot of businesses with cameras. Police said they are going to be looking to see if surveillance picked up anything that might help.

They’re also asking if you have any information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

