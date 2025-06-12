Local

Police searching for masked shooter, one person injured on Westside: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside Wednesday night.

JSO said it responded to reports of multiple gunshots on Vernon Road in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood just after 5:30 P.M.

An initial investigation revealed that a man was in his front yard with a family member when a person in a ski mask came around from the back yard and shot him multiple times.

JSO said the suspect ran away from the scene, and they don’t have a detailed description. However, it is believed to have likely been a man.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, was reportedly hit in the elbow and the hip. He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

