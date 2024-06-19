Police Searching for Missing Columbia County Woman, Last Seen in Lake City in May

It has been weeks since family members have heard from Martina Tatliff Lundy. They say it is unlike the 61-year-old Lake City resident to be out of touch with her family.

Martina is approximately five feet four inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Cortese with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at: (386) 984.8111.

[NOTE: This post is based on information provided by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

















