Police seek other victims of so-called ‘elite’ baseball coach accused of sex crimes with children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding additional potential victims of a man who they say worked in local youth sports and is accused of committing sex crimes involving children.

Julio Acosta-Morgado, 38, was booked into Duval County Jail back in November on a slew of sexual battery and molestation charges for 2 separate cases. He’s currently being held there on no bond awaiting trial.

In both cases, the underaged victims said that they would partake in massages at the end of their sessions with Acosta-Morgado to cool down their muscles. Both victims said that the suspect would grope and kiss their upper thighs, butts and penises. One victim said the suspect performed oral sex on him over 10 separate times.

Acosta-Morgado used to live in the Windermere area from 2015 to 2019, where police believe he might have had a business called JC Acosta Sports, but they’re not sure if it’s legitimate.

Orange County deputies say they have identified multiple child victims of Acosta-Morgado, who is also known to go by “JC,” and are concerned there may be even more due to his work in local youth sports.

Investigators say Acosta-Morgado has referred to himself as an “elite” baseball coach, and it’s evident that he works primarily with children, although he claims that he’s also trained some professional athletes.

JSO and OCSO are urging anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Acosta-Morgado to come forward.

Investigators say they’ll eventually charge Acosta-Morgado with the crimes he’s accused of committing in Orange County. Once an arrest warrant is secured, deputies say those charges will include sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim under 12 and other similar charges.

This article was written in partnership with WFTV.

