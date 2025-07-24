Poll: Florida Republicans prefer Casey DeSantis for governor over Trump pick U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new poll from the University of North Florida shows Casey DeSantis leading Byron Donalds by a slim margin among Florida Republicans in the 2026 gubernatorial primary race.

The poll, conducted by UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab, indicates that if the election were held today, 32percent of registered Republican voters would support Casey DeSantis, while 29 percent would back Byron Donalds.

This narrow lead highlights the competitive nature of the potential primary matchup, although Casey DeSantis, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, has not announced a run for the office..

“It’s important to note that among folks who voted in the last primary, Donalds is 15 points ahead of DeSantis,” said Michael Binder, UNF PORL faculty director and professor of political science.

The poll also revealed that Casey DeSantis holds more support among women, Hispanics and Latinos, and voters in north and central Florida.

In contrast, Byron Donalds is favored by men, respondents aged 65 and older, and voters in South Florida.

In addition to the primary race, the survey asked respondents about their views on key issues. Property insurance emerged as the top concern, with 20 percent of respondents citing it as the most important issue facing Florida.

Housing costs and immigration followed closely behind. The poll also measured favorability ratings for public figures, with President Donald Trump receiving an 82 percent approval rating among the respondents, indicating his continued influence within the Republican base.

