Ponte Vedra Beach man indicted for COVID-19 related fraud scheme

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

COVID-19 PPE fraud scheme James Elliot Davis II, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is being indicted for scamming investors out of $7 million under the guise of a medical supply company selling COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment, according to the United States Attorney's Office. (Biggereye/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Elliot Davis II, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is being indicted for a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment, the United States Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

Davis faces bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and mail theft charges.

From March 2018 through 2022, Davis ran an alleged medical supply company called Medisale, Inc., according to court documents.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Davis managed to get more than $7 million invested into the company by falsely representing significant profits from the sale of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment.

He also falsely claimed to have contracts with hospital CEOs and hospitals to sell large amounts of N95 masks and other Personal Protective Equipment, according to the news release.

There were no such contracts, and the company made no true revenue from the sale of Personal Protective Equipment.

Davis used the money to pay off debts and for personal expenses, like a membership at a Ponte Vedra Beach luxury club and $27,000 in custom clothing.

The 35-year-old faces years in federal prison, including up to 30 years for each count of bank fraud.

