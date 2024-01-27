Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to present Morgan Wade April 20

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Mark your calendars for a night of unforgettable music as the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall proudly welcomes Morgan Wade on Saturday, April 20.

Both online purchases through Ticketmaster.com and in-person sales at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office will be available.

Morgan Wade, one of Nashville’s most rapidly rising stars, is set to grace the stage with her raw and unflinching voice, backed by a perfect tinge of twang. Her much-acclaimed sophomore album, “Psychopath,” released via Sony Music Nashville, has further solidified her status in the music world. With an uncanny ability to craft honest portraits of life’s moments, Wade’s music resonates deeply with audiences.

Wade’s debut album, “Reckless,” received critical acclaim, topping Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021. New York Times hailed her as a voice that “sounds like she’s singing from the depths of history.” Nominations for prestigious awards, including Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards and New Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, underscore her burgeoning influence.

“Psychopath,” her latest offering, delves deeper into Wade’s psyche, showcasing her authenticity and honesty as a songwriter. Collaborating with notable talents from Nashville, including renowned songwriters and studio musicians, Wade delivers a mesmerizing performance that promises to captivate audiences.

Event Details:

Venue: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Time: Doors open at 7:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m. Ticket Prices: Range from $28.50 to $53.50

Don’t miss the chance to witness Morgan Wade’s electrifying performance. Get your tickets early to secure your spot for an evening of unforgettable music. For more information and event details, visit Ponte Vedra Concert Hall’s website.

