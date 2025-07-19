Ponte Vedra man gets 10‑year federal sentence for trying to lure a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevin Patrick Wilson was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to trying to entice a child into sexual activity.

Investigators say Wilson responded to a Facebook post looking for a tutor. He posed as a woman and directed the poster to contact her “husband,” who turned out to be Wilson himself.

The poster said she needed help for an 11-year-old child. Wilson sent a photo of himself and asked for a photo of the child. The conversation ended quickly, and the poster contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Just days later, an undercover detective reached out to Wilson, pretending to be the guardian of a 12-year-old girl. Wilson began talking about sexual acts and agreed to meet the “child.”

He was arrested when he showed up at the meeting spot on July 24, 2024.

