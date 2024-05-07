Local

Port of Jacksonville responsible for nearly $33 billion in annual economic output

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Generic photo of cargo ship in JAXPORT (Via Action News Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new study reveals the Port of Jacksonville is responsible for nearly $33 billion in annual economic output for the region and state.

JAXPORT says the study was done by Martin Associates, a widely recognized maritime research firm.

The research firm found that 28,194 people are employed in port-dependent positions in the Jacksonville area.

In Florida, activity through the port supports 206,972 jobs.

That’s a nearly 50% increase over a previously conducted study in 2018.

“The investment in port infrastructure and the initiation of the St. Johns River Deepening Project has resulted in job growth over the 2018-2023 period,” JAXPORT said the report concluded.

Martin Associates found cargo activity in the port created $2.9 billion in business revenue in 2023.

