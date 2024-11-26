Potential new owner of Laura Street Trio faces lawsuits at previous developments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new path forward for the historic buildings known as the Laura Street Trio brings renewed hope to Jacksonville City Council members.

But there’s concern from some about the next possible owner’s past.

Live Oak Contracting told council members Monday that it was ready to take over the Trio.

“I’d love to see Jacksonville as well as the opportunity for the Trio to come back to life,” Paul Bertozzi, Live Oak Contracting’s CEO, said.

He received heavy praise from council members at the special committee on the future of downtown.

“Happy to see you’re looking at this Paul,” Council Member Jimmy Peluso said.

“I’m excited about your involvement,” Council Member Ron Salem added.

“Everything I’ve seen so far has been first-rate,” Council Member Chris Miller said, referring to previous developments.

But there has been some concern beneath the surface. Action News Jax learned Live Oak was named as a defendant in two lawsuits claiming defective construction.

The first lawsuit was at The Exchange and Barlow, previously known as San Marco Crossing. According to the suit, “the project was riddled with defects and deficiencies” that led to water intrusion.

The complaint shows the plaintiff said tenants in several apartments began noticing water staining and the “project has experienced severe and widespread damage.”

A second lawsuit was concerning Reef Oceanside in Atlantic Beach. According to court documents, Live Oak knowingly installed defective windows that “caused significant damage including water intrusion.”

The plaintiff also alleged that there were significant defects in the roof and outside stairs causing safety issues. Both complaints said Live Oak declined to fix the issues.

A company representative sent Action News Jax a statement that said, “Live Oak Contracting denies the allegations raised in both complaints. We maintain a long-standing relationship with all of our trade partners, and when legitimate issues are raised, we stand behind our work and warranties in collaboration with our partners.”

The representative added it’s worth noting the owners of both apartment complexes in the lawsuits now hold their properties as “the preeminent luxury apartment” in their area.

