Potential Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s 2024 ballot eligibility expected Monday

WASHINTON — The nation awaits a pivotal decision from the Supreme Court, possibly coming as soon as Monday, in a case that could determine whether former President Donald Trump will be barred from the 2024 ballot.

The case revolves around efforts to disqualify Trump from future presidential races following his endeavors to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

READ: Supreme Court hears case seeking to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

At the heart of the matter is a groundbreaking ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which deemed Trump ineligible to run for president again and unfit for participation in the state’s upcoming primary on Tuesday.

The resolution of this case, expected on Monday, would provide clarity on whether votes cast for Trump, currently the leading Republican candidate, will be counted.

The Colorado court’s decision, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment aimed at preventing individuals who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office, marked the first instance of invoking this post-Civil War constitutional provision.

Trump has faced similar disqualifications in Illinois and Maine, with those rulings also pending the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

Despite the court’s customary discretion regarding case announcements, indications point to the Trump ballot case being among those decided on Monday. The court’s departure from its usual practices, coupled with the absence of scheduled bench sessions until March 15, heightens expectations for a decision in this case.

While the court typically announces decisions during scheduled sessions, Monday’s release will be an exception, as justices won’t convene in the courtroom due to the pandemic. Instead, opinions will be published on the court’s website shortly after 10:00 a.m. EST.

In a separate development, the justices recently agreed to hear arguments in April regarding whether Trump can face criminal prosecution for election interference charges, including his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

READ: Trump says he’s target of Jan. 6 investigation: Here’s what to expect next

This politically charged case raises questions about the possibility of Trump standing trial before the November election, as he faces multiple criminal charges across different jurisdictions.

Out of the 91 criminal charges across four prosecutions against the former president, the New York state case appears to be the most imminent trial. The charges in this case revolve around allegations of falsifying business records concerning hush money payments made to a porn actor. Scheduled to commence on March 25, the judge overseeing the case has shown a steadfast commitment to proceeding with the trial.

