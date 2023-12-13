Jacksonville, Fl — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potentially significant weekend storm system. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the devil is in the details but heavy rain, strong winds, severe thunderstorms and beach erosion are all on the table.

Strong high pressure that’s building north of our area will result in strengthening onshore winds through Thursday. High surf and elevated water levels at area beaches may create significant beach erosion from Thursday through the weekend.

Low pressure will then develop over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and will strengthen as it approaches our area from the southwest on Saturday night or Sunday, prolonging this strong onshore wind event at coastal locations.

Heavy rain is likely area-wide, with the potential for strong thunderstorms on Saturday night or Sunday. Expect onshore winds strengthening at coastal locations on Thursday, with sustained speeds of 25-35 mph and frequent gusts of 35-45 mph.

We’re likely to see increasingly rough surf, with breakers building to 6-8 feet by Thursday, with potentially higher surf heights on Friday and again on Sunday.

