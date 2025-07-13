Local

UPDATE: Power outage affects over 1,000 people on Jacksonville’s Westside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 2:51 pm: Power has been restored to west side clients.

More than 1,000 JEA customers on the west side of Jacksonville lost power Sunday Afternoon.

The outage was reported at 1:41 p.m., according to JEA’s website.

A troubleshooter is on the way to figure out what caused the outage.

JEA estimates power will be restored by 3:22 p.m.

