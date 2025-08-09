Pregnant woman killed in crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced that a 34-year-old pregnant woman died after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night on Normandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. east of Fouraker Road.

Investigators say the woman was crossing State Road 228 outside of a crosswalk when she stepped into the path of a red Ford F-150 traveling eastbound.

The truck, driven by a 74-year-old Jacksonville man, hit the woman with its left front side.

She was taken to UF Health, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured. FHP says the investigation is ongoing.

