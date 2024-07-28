Preparing to go back to school in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County students go back to school on Aug. 13.

Clay County District Schools is reminding parents that its website has everything you need to know.

That includes information about new school enrollment, school hours, school supply lists, and more.

Many of the schools also have a social media page you can follow to keep up to date.

