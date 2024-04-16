Prescribed burn will close campground on Cumberland Island

St. Marys, Ga. — The Stafford Beach Campground on Cumberland Island will be closed starting the night of April 18.

Fire Management plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the area starting on the 19th.

The 60-acre burn will be located west of the Stafford Beach Campground and south of Stafford Field.

The campground will reopen when the area is deemed safe, probably between April 20-22.

The main road and Stafford Beach access will remain open, but there could be brief closures periodically.

Plum pile is planned to be burned on April 20. No closures are planned for this burn.

Cumberland Island is the largest barrier island off Georgia’s coast. It’s accessible by pedestrian-only passenger ferry from St. Marys.

