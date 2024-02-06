Prescribed fire at J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 160-acre prescribed burn is taking place at J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area in Clay County on Tuesday. The parking areas off State Road 16 will be closed during the burn.

The St. Johns River Water Management District said the prescribed burn is a carefully planned fire purposefully set under stringent conditions to manage the fire’s effects. Variables such as wind and other weather conditions are all taken into consideration to minimize the impacts of smoke on residents and traffic.

It’s a two-pronged approach. Prescribed burns can not only improve the quality of the land but it also helps minimize destructive wildfires.

“The benefits of prescribed fire include restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing chances of destructive wildfires, perpetuating fire-adapted plants and animals, cycling nutrients, managing tree diseases, and opening scenic vistas,” the St. Johns River Water Management District said in a statement.

