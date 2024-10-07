President Biden signs federal emergency declaration as Category 5 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday signed a disaster declaration for Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Milton approaches its coast, marking the second major storm to hit the state in recent weeks.

Biden’s emergency declaration, effective as of October 5, authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to free up additional resources to assist with the response to the hurricane. The move allows federal agencies to mobilize resources to provide immediate relief to the state as the storm draws closer.

I just approved an emergency declaration from the State of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts that may arise due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Milton.



We expect this storm to again make landfall in western Florida and are… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2024

The emergency declaration also means the federal government will provide additional funding to designated counties.

More than three dozen counties were named in Monday’s declaration as likely to be impacted by the storm, including Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, and Sarasota. These areas, among others, could receive federal assistance in the days following Milton’s landfall.

As of Monday, Hurricane Milton intensified into a Category 5 storm as it approached the Florida coast. Officials are warning of a dangerous storm surge, particularly in Tampa Bay, with mandatory evacuations urged for certain areas. Meteorologists across the state have raised concerns about widespread flooding and destructive winds as the storm nears.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team reported that the storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. The hurricane’s path is predicted to carry it across Florida and toward the Atlantic Ocean, suggesting that other states in the region may largely be spared from its full impact. However, the storm’s size and intensity remain a concern for communities in its projected path.

Hurricane Milton’s arrival follows closely on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread devastation across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina just over a week ago. Helene, which killed more than 200 people, left many areas still in recovery mode as they now brace for Milton’s impact.

President Biden and Vice President Harris last week toured the storm-ravaged areas affected by Hurricane Helene, meeting with local officials and residents. During their visit, both vowed that the federal government would remain committed to providing ongoing support for as long as necessary, highlighting that rebuilding efforts would take time.

With Hurricane Milton now threatening to add to the devastation, federal, state, and local authorities are preparing for a robust response to safeguard lives and property in the days ahead. As Florida faces back-to-back natural disasters, the focus will be on recovery and rebuilding efforts once the immediate threat of the storm has passed.

