Presidents have used autopens for decades. Now Trump objects to Biden’s use of one

(AP) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday that pardons recently issued by Joe Biden to lawmakers and staff on the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot have no force because, Trump says, the-then president signed them with an autopen instead of by his own hand.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump wrote on his social media site. Trump didn’t offer any evidence to support his claims. Nor did the White House.

Trump asserted in his all-caps post that the pardons are void and have no effect in his estimation. But presidents have broad authority to pardon or commute the sentences of whomever they please, the Constitution doesn’t specify that pardons must be in writing and autopen signatures have been used before for substantive actions by presidents.

A representative for Biden declined comment.

Transcript

Bellino:It is 8:41. President Trump says President Biden’s final pardons were not valid because an autopen was used to sign them. While no one has confirmed that an auto pen was actually used, some analysts say that because pardons do not have to be issued in writing the use of an autopen or alleged use of an auto pen does not matter. Joining us now to talk about this complicated issue is Fox News radio’s Ryan Schmelz. Good morning Ryan.

Schmelz:Hey, good morning. How are you?

Bellino:I’m great. So, Obama and George W Bush are also believed to have autopens. But you might be.

Schmelz:And Donald Trump.

Bellino:And Donald Trump, so you might be tempted to ask, A what is wrong with them? Even open the door to some, you know, questionable signature. I’ll start with that.

Schmelz:Yeah, Caroline Leavitt brought up that that President Trump was making an insinuation about President Biden’s age and mental cognitive state when he signed these pardons and therefore, I think there’s a question of, oh, well, was he mentally there and was it actually him who put these pardons forward or was it a member of his staff? That’s kind of the question President Trump is raising. Now, of course, there’s no evidence to prove that that in fact happened as of right now. But it’s kind of something that that has been attacked, you know, when we talk about President Biden consistently, especially over the last couple months of his administration.

Bellino:And you say President Trump even used the autopen. Why would he open himself up to, you know, that kind of scrutiny? If this is something that he himself used?

Schmelz:Yeah, I don’t know. I mean that was kind of something pressed by towards Levitt yesterday and she’s, you know, said that they a lot of this was based off of President Biden’s mental state of mind and whether or not he was mentally cognitive enough to be president and actually signed his part. So yeah, I think the other double standard is going to be that President Trump doesn’t have that issue and therefore he’s aware of all the documents he’s signing.

Bellino:Double standard is something that we’re hearing more and more lately. It must be very frustrating for you.

Schmelz:Yeah. That’s how it always. Yeah. I mean, it’s politics in 2025, everything’s a double standard. Everything’s, you know, a what about-ism argument or two rights make a wrong. You hear it all the time non-stop.

Bellino:Ryan Schmelz, Fox News radio. Thank you so much for joining us this morning and we will keep posted because I’m sure we’re going to hear a lot more about this.

Schmelz:Of course. Absolutely. Thank you.

Bellino:Thanks long standing implications for this possibly, if indeed the use of an autopen is being used to state that President Biden was not really signing the things that he was signing. President Trump is going to take that bull by the horns we can probably imagine. WOKV news time 8:44.

