Prevention program in St. Johns County shows parents how everyday items can be warning signs

St. Johns, Fla. — A program in St. Johns County is working to educate parents on how to prevent substance misuse and addiction among young people.

It’s called ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’.

The Prevention Coalition of St. Johns County showcased the program for county commissioners Tuesday.

It teaches parents how everyday items can be possible signs of substance misuse.

Umbrellas, markers, and car keys are just a few to name.

“Looks like real Chapstick, works like real Chapstick, but it is actually a pill container,” said Steve Dekorte, an adult prevention specialist. “A car key, same thing with this it comes apart like that and there’s your stash.”

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger asked Steve what warning signs parents should be looking out for.

“Drastic changes I guess are the most obvious, changes in mood, changes in interest,” said Steve.

Steve said ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ started in May in St. Johns County and since then, they’ve made it a priority to highlight the program to schools.

“We hope to make an impact on how seriously we need to take primary prevention,” said Steve.

They use a cargo trailer, staged as a child’s bedroom, to show items that could be indicators of risky behaviors or mental health concerns.

Another part of the program is educating kids on safe driving, and they can do so by testing goggles. The goggles simulate alcohol and drug levels, but it also shows kids the effects of driving while impaired.

According to the coalition, about 51% of St. Johns County high school students have used alcohol. And 33% have used illicit drugs.

“We just hope to face-to-face educate everyone,” said Steve.

